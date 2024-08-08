Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $237.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.62 and its 200-day moving average is $239.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $187.49 and a 1-year high of $259.33.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
