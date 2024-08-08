Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Stake Raised by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 246.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,633 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,650,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,072,000 after purchasing an additional 268,303 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,616,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,771,000 after purchasing an additional 558,711 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,242,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,644,000 after purchasing an additional 59,428 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,737,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,008,000 after purchasing an additional 27,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,115,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,834 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONV opened at $76.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.43. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52 week low of $62.92 and a 52 week high of $81.10.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.389 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

