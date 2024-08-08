Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VECO. Barclays boosted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Veeco Instruments Stock Down 6.3 %

VECO stock opened at $32.92 on Wednesday. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $49.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -73.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.41.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $175.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.03 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veeco Instruments news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $121,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,444.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $150,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,196.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $121,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,444.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $380,505 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VECO. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $875,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,599,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

Further Reading

