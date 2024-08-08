Ventum Cap Mkts Comments on Journey Energy Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:JOY)

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Journey Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Gill anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Journey Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Journey Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get Journey Energy alerts:

Separately, Cormark increased their target price on Journey Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Journey Energy Price Performance

JOY opened at C$2.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$157.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.51. Journey Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.52 and a 12-month high of C$6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$52.10 million during the quarter. Journey Energy had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 6.92%.

Insider Transactions at Journey Energy

In related news, Director Alexander G. Verge purchased 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.00 per share, with a total value of C$59,100.00. In other Journey Energy news, Director Alexander G. Verge bought 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.00 per share, with a total value of C$59,100.00. Also, Director Reginald Stevenson Smith bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,400.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 94,700 shares of company stock valued at $301,500. 7.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Journey Energy

(Get Free Report)

Journey Energy Inc is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.