Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $21.82, but opened at $26.20. Veracyte shares last traded at $27.83, with a volume of 352,833 shares traded.

The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $114.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.27 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VCYT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Veracyte from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Veracyte from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In other news, insider John Leite sold 1,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $31,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,074,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $78,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Leite sold 1,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $31,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,074,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,686 shares of company stock worth $382,807 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,384,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,649,000 after acquiring an additional 266,660 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Veracyte by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,372,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,787,000 after buying an additional 161,073 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Veracyte by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,347,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,179,000 after buying an additional 242,760 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Veracyte by 7.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,347,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,012,000 after buying an additional 242,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Veracyte by 23.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,697,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,779,000 after buying an additional 509,340 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 1.65.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

