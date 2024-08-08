Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) PT Lowered to C$20.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its target price decreased by Desjardins from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$20.25 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.25.

VET stock opened at C$13.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of C$12.82 and a 1-year high of C$21.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.50.

In other news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.45 per share, with a total value of C$82,245.00. In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.37, for a total transaction of C$491,100.00. Also, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,245.00. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

