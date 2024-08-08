Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Stock Position Reduced by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,101 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vertex were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,791,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,929,000 after acquiring an additional 235,407 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 1,517.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,244,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044,193 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,832,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,311,000 after purchasing an additional 452,840 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 2.3% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,386,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,046,000 after purchasing an additional 30,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in Vertex by 255.3% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 927,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,446,000 after purchasing an additional 666,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VERX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of Vertex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Vertex from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vertex from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Vertex from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $56,715,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,054,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,875,976.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VERX opened at $34.62 on Thursday. Vertex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $40.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 865.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.69.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Vertex had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $156.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Profile

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

Further Reading

