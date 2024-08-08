Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $46.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Viper Energy traded as high as $44.40 and last traded at $44.24, with a volume of 49569 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.08.
VNOM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy
Viper Energy Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $216.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Viper Energy Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.71%.
About Viper Energy
Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.
