Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Susquehanna's price target points to a potential upside of 7.91% from the company's current price.

SPCE has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $1.75 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Shares of SPCE opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $114.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.45. Virgin Galactic has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $72.78.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($5.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.20. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 87.99% and a negative net margin of 5,301.61%. The business had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($11.40) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 406.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -18.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 649.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 16,443 shares during the last quarter. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies.

