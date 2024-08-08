Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Director Sells $147,420.00 in Stock

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) Director Virginia Gambale sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $147,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $27.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.39. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average of $21.47.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $385.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.92 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth about $418,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth about $450,000. Hahn Capital Management LLC grew its position in Virtu Financial by 21.8% during the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 285,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,409,000 after buying an additional 51,006 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Virtu Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 56,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth about $326,000. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VIRT. UBS Group raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

