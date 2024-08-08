Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.
Nutriband Stock Performance
Shares of Nutriband stock opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Nutriband Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.12.
Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nutriband had a negative return on equity of 71.77% and a negative net margin of 315.56%. The firm had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter.
Nutriband Profile
Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.
