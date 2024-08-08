Virtu Financial LLC Has $50,000 Stake in Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Anixa Biosciences worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 274.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 39,820 shares during the period. 29.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Anixa Biosciences

In other news, CEO Amit Kumar bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $60,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 516,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,789.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amit Kumar bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $60,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 516,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,789.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. purchased 10,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $27,059.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 848,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,913. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 69,369 shares of company stock valued at $185,948. 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anixa Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANIX opened at $3.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.66 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.

