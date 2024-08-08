Virtu Financial LLC Has $54,000 Position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,080 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Himax Technologies by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the first quarter worth $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Himax Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

HIMX opened at $5.86 on Thursday. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.40 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Himax Technologies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 5.09%. Himax Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 103.70%.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

