Virtu Financial LLC Has $56,000 Stock Holdings in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Free Report) by 85.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,962 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Castor Maritime were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Castor Maritime in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 1.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTRM stock opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.25. Castor Maritime Inc. has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $44.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.74 and a quick ratio of 7.71.

Castor Maritime ( NASDAQ:CTRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Castor Maritime had a net margin of 53.67% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $20.39 million for the quarter.

Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through Dry Bulk Vessels and Containerships segments. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; and commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of 17 vessels primarily consisting of one Capesize, five Kamsarmax, two Handysize tanker vessels, and nine Panamax dry bulk vessels, as well as two 2,700 TEU containership vessels.

