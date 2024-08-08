Virtu Financial LLC Has $57,000 Stock Holdings in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Free Report) by 834.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,368 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Asensus Surgical worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $0.35 price objective on shares of Asensus Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

ASXC opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.37. Asensus Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.40.

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 902.25% and a negative return on equity of 184.10%. On average, analysts expect that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to perform performance-guided surgery for surgeons to deliver outcomes to patients.

