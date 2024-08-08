Virtu Financial LLC Invests $41,000 in Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Zenvia Stock Performance

Shares of ZENV stock opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.24. Zenvia Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Zenvia had a negative return on equity of 12.60% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $42.95 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Zenvia Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Zenvia

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

