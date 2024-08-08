Virtu Financial LLC Invests $50,000 in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Separately, Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $3,249,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.33. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $6.37.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,874.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.75%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan- bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.

