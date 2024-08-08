Virtu Financial LLC Invests $52,000 in Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 84,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.42% of Banzai International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Separately, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Banzai International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.82% of the company’s stock.
Banzai International Trading Up 5.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ BNZI opened at $0.12 on Thursday. Banzai International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Banzai International from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.
About Banzai International
Banzai International, Inc, a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a SaaS solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a Saas and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events.
