Virtu Financial LLC Invests $52,000 in Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 84,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.42% of Banzai International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Banzai International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Banzai International alerts:

Banzai International Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNZI opened at $0.12 on Thursday. Banzai International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Banzai International ( NASDAQ:BNZI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Banzai International from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BNZI

About Banzai International

(Free Report)

Banzai International, Inc, a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a SaaS solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a Saas and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banzai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banzai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.