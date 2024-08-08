Virtu Financial LLC Invests $53,000 in Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Separately, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Intelligent Bio Solutions during the first quarter valued at $457,000. Institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Intelligent Bio Solutions alerts:

Intelligent Bio Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of INBS stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 4.68. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Company Profile

Intelligent Bio Solutions ( NASDAQ:INBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter. Intelligent Bio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 210.36% and a negative net margin of 354.86%. The company had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc, a medical technology company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring, and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers saliva glucose biosensor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also provides intelligent fingerprinting drug screening system, a revolutionizing portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields; and biosensor platform for biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Bio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Bio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.