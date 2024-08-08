Virtu Financial LLC Invests $55,000 in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOFV opened at $2.39 on Thursday. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $10.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16. The company has a market cap of $15.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.92.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.62) by $0.32. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.50% and a negative net margin of 256.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment will post -9.04 EPS for the current year.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Profile

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the DoubleTree by Hilton located in downtown Canton, and the Hall of Fame Village, which is a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination. The company is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

