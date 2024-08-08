Virtu Financial LLC Invests $55,000 in QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QTI)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QTI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Separately, Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC purchased a new stake in QT Imaging in the first quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

QT Imaging Stock Performance

Shares of QTI opened at $0.49 on Thursday. QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69.

QT Imaging Company Profile

QT Imaging ( NASDAQ:QTI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter.

QT Imaging Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of body imaging systems for detection, diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The company offers QT Ultrasound Breast Scanner, an ultrasonic imaging system that provides reflection-mode and transmission-mode images of a patient's breast.

