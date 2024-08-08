Virtu Financial LLC Lowers Stake in CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its stake in CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,582 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in CorMedix were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of CorMedix by 325.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 10,695 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in CorMedix in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CorMedix by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CorMedix during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of CorMedix from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Shares of CorMedix stock opened at $3.94 on Thursday. CorMedix Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average of $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $216.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.60.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

