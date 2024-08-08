Virtu Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its stake in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) by 65.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62,839 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Ur-Energy were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ur-Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Ur-Energy by 153,746.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 499,675 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in Ur-Energy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,625,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 241,036 shares during the last quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Ur-Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,584,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,335,000 after acquiring an additional 165,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Ur-Energy from $3.30 to $3.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.77.

In other news, Director James M. Franklin sold 56,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $89,524.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 616,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,651.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ur-Energy news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 73,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $101,394.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,529.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Franklin sold 56,305 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $89,524.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 616,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,651.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,879 shares of company stock valued at $279,266 over the last 90 days. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ur-Energy stock opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.12. Ur-Energy Inc. has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $2.01.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Ur-Energy had a negative return on equity of 61.67% and a negative net margin of 173.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

