Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LSF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded Laird Superfood from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Laird Superfood from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1.30 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Laird Superfood to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Laird Superfood from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Laird Superfood
Laird Superfood Stock Performance
Laird Superfood (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 million. Laird Superfood had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 52.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laird Superfood, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Laird Superfood
Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. The company provides powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products; performance mushroom supplements; functional, organic roasted, and instant coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; harvest snacks; and other food items.
See Also
