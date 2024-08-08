Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.
Bit Origin Stock Performance
Bit Origin stock opened at $1.56 on Thursday. Bit Origin Ltd has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $9.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83.
Bit Origin Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bit Origin
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- Stock Average Calculator
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Bit Origin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Origin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.