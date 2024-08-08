Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Bit Origin Stock Performance

Bit Origin stock opened at $1.56 on Thursday. Bit Origin Ltd has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $9.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83.

Get Bit Origin alerts:

Bit Origin Profile

(Free Report)

Read More

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore, Singapore.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Origin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Origin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.