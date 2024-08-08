Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 34,234 Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 34,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZLA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vizsla Silver by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,874,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after buying an additional 864,639 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vizsla Silver by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 15,950,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after acquiring an additional 897,430 shares in the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $7,023,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver in the 4th quarter worth $1,360,000. Finally, HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in Vizsla Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Vizsla Silver from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vizsla Silver from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Vizsla Silver from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Vizsla Silver Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VZLA opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $400.21 million, a PE ratio of -33.70 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53. Vizsla Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $2.21.

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vizsla Silver Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

