Virtu Financial LLC Sells 20,485 Shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,485 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,881,000. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 200,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 65,600 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the fourth quarter valued at $869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLS opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.40. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.16.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group ( NASDAQ:SLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SELLAS Life Sciences Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

