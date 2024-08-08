Virtu Financial LLC Sells 4,812 Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its position in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,812 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Orla Mining were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can boosted its holdings in Orla Mining by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 37,697,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588,541 shares in the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $4,712,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orla Mining by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,198,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,223 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Orla Mining by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,367,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Orla Mining by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,972,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,994,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORLA. Scotiabank cut shares of Orla Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Orla Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.49 and a beta of 0.82. Orla Mining Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.82.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Orla Mining had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $67.28 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

