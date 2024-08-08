Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of BrainsWay as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 324,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 88,593 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BrainsWay by 583.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 175,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 149,740 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in BrainsWay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BrainsWay by 1,686.9% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

BrainsWay Stock Down 1.0 %

BrainsWay stock opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.01. BrainsWay Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $113.66 million, a PE ratio of -75.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BrainsWay ( NASDAQ:BWAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BrainsWay Ltd. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BWAY. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of BrainsWay from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on BrainsWay from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

BrainsWay Company Profile

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

