Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $13,159,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Solo Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Solo Brands by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 867,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 133,600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Solo Brands by 20.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 582,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 99,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 45.8% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 36,896 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Solo Brands news, CEO Christopher T. Metz bought 49,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $97,140.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz purchased 49,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $97,140.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz acquired 52,366 shares of Solo Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $101,590.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 152,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,590.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Solo Brands Stock Down 46.0 %

Shares of NYSE DTC opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.62. Solo Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $6.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.23.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Solo Brands had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $85.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

