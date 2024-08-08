Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

VSH stock opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $27.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average of $22.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Director John Malvisi acquired 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $201,795.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,438 shares in the company, valued at $371,498.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

