Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $20.37 and last traded at $20.47, with a volume of 203352 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.47.

The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vishay Intertechnology

In related news, Director John Malvisi purchased 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $201,795.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,438 shares in the company, valued at $371,498.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth $262,283,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter worth $21,160,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 863.7% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 944,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,637,000 after buying an additional 846,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,919,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,366,000 after purchasing an additional 714,275 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,858,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,537,000 after purchasing an additional 468,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average is $22.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.