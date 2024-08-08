Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $77.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.57 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 6.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Vishay Precision Group updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Vishay Precision Group Trading Down 6.1 %

VPG opened at $26.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $359.92 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.22. Vishay Precision Group has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $38.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on VPG shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Vishay Precision Group from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

