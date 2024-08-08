Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Forecasted to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Vista Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $4.07 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s FY2025 earnings at $4.23 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $644.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.05 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 19.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. B. Riley downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Aegis restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $37.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.94. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $41.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,982,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,325,000 after purchasing an additional 54,189 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,161,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,056,000 after purchasing an additional 21,733 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 19.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,352,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,932,000 after buying an additional 218,018 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,318,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,002,000 after buying an additional 164,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 815,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,110,000 after buying an additional 18,442 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

