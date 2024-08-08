Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Receives $34.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.80.

VITL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Vital Farms from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Vital Farms from $19.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Vital Farms from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vital Farms

Vital Farms Stock Performance

Shares of Vital Farms stock opened at $34.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.99. Vital Farms has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $48.41.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.87 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 7.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vital Farms will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joanne Bal sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $344,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,661.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joanne Bal sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $344,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,661.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $949,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,266,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,619,033.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,321 shares of company stock worth $7,850,743 over the last three months. 30.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vital Farms

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VITL. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vital Farms in the second quarter worth $42,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 162.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 66.7% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.