VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Upgraded at StockNews.com

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
VNET Group Stock Performance
Shares of VNET stock opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86. The company has a market cap of $455.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of -0.35. VNET Group has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $3.88.
VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.13). VNET Group had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $262.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.78 million.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VNET Group Company Profile
VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VNET Group
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.