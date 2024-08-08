VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Upgraded at StockNews.com

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

VNET Group Stock Performance

Shares of VNET stock opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86. The company has a market cap of $455.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of -0.35. VNET Group has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $3.88.

Get VNET Group alerts:

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.13). VNET Group had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $262.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.78 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VNET Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in VNET Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of VNET Group by 1,199.7% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 42,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 39,050 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VNET Group by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 84,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 42,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VNET Group by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 58,817 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.