Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 276.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,511 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,129,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,308,000 after buying an additional 219,321 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,330,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,186 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,289,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,086,000 after purchasing an additional 22,029 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Vontier by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,197,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,935,000 after purchasing an additional 178,560 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth $60,612,000. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Stock Down 0.3 %

VNT stock opened at $32.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.29. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $45.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). Vontier had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VNT. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.13.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

