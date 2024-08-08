Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.83.

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.40. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $11.72.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $29.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 20,916 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 74,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,236,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,752,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

