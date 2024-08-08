VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $6.02, but opened at $7.30. VTEX shares last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 105,698 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. VTEX had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $56.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. VTEX’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of VTEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VTEX

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VTEX in the second quarter worth $40,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VTEX during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of VTEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of VTEX during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of VTEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

VTEX Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.88 and a beta of 1.37.

About VTEX

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Further Reading

