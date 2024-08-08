Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $241.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $252.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.77. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $190.51 and a 1-year high of $278.79. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total value of $1,802,150.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,210 shares of company stock worth $4,653,520. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VMC. Stephens upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $322.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.91.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

