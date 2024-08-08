Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $257.43, but opened at $245.61. Vulcan Materials shares last traded at $241.49, with a volume of 85,013 shares trading hands.

The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vulcan Materials

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total value of $2,347,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $2,347,370.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $249,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,210 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,520 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vulcan Materials

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 669.2% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.77. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.