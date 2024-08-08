Walmart (WMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect Walmart to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Walmart stock opened at $66.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $538.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.63. Walmart has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $71.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $207,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $228,523,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 648,504,011 shares in the company, valued at $41,860,933,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,540,863 shares of company stock valued at $954,455,147. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.09.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

