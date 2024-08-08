Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at Evercore ISI

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $128.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.15% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus upped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.04.

DIS stock opened at $85.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.25. The stock has a market cap of $156.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 90,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,001,000 after purchasing an additional 54,552 shares during the period. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $322,000. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.9% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,168 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.4% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 203,892 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,244,000 after buying an additional 24,034 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 798.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,693 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 18,390 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

