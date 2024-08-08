Warner Bros. Discovery’s (WBD) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

WBD has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.82.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average of $8.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.49.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). The company had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 980.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 315,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 286,504 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 638,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 102,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 454,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 25,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

