Wayfair (NYSE:W) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Wayfair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.00.

Wayfair Stock Performance

W opened at $40.43 on Monday. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $82.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,801 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $244,610.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $567,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 219,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,441,155.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,801 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $244,610.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,644,559 over the last ninety days. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

