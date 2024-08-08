WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) VP Sells $31,412.50 in Stock

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $31,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,377 shares in the company, valued at $213,335.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.5 %

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $88.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.82. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $92.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 58.1% during the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

