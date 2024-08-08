Wedbush Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for UWM in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for UWM’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for UWM’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get UWM alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UWMC. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UWM from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

UWM Stock Performance

Shares of UWMC opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $781.35 million, a P/E ratio of 272.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.03. UWM has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $8.92.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $507.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

UWM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,333.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UWM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in UWM by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 54,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 30,361 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in UWM in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,705,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UWM by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 277,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in UWM by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,886,000 after buying an additional 28,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in UWM during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

About UWM

(Get Free Report)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.