Wedbush Comments on Purple Innovation, Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.25 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Purple Innovation’s current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.85.

PRPL stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $3.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $120.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.41 million. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 62.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS.

In related news, CEO Robert Demartini bought 51,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,039.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,730 shares in the company, valued at $504,435.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 54.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Purple Innovation by 73.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Purple Innovation by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 13,905 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 66,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,903,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 20,189 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand.

