Wedbush Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the home improvement retailer will earn $3.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.99. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $12.23 per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.19.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $231.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $131.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.61. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,091,000. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

