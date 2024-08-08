Wedbush Raises Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target to $184.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $154.00 to $184.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.56.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $150.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $115.56 and a 1 year high of $154.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $713,500,000. Blackstone Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,063,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,507,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 188.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,451,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,179,000 after acquiring an additional 949,171 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,444,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,086,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,287,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,124,000 after purchasing an additional 35,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

